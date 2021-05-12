 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 35
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 15:03:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 35

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Aaron McKie heard from a good friend two days before it happened.

It was December of 1997, and the former Temple star was more than four seasons into his NBA career and happy where he was with the Detroit Pistons.

But that friend was on the other line, telling McKie there were radio rumors that he could be headed back to Philadelphia in a trade involving the 76ers. McKie had always dreamed of playing for his hometown team.

Just not now, he thought.

But six days before Christmas, McKie got the call. There was a plane waiting for him and teammate Theo Ratliff at the airport. They were headed to Philly, along with a future first-round draft choice, in exchange for center Eric Montross and guard Jerry Stackhouse. Philadelphia head coach Larry Brown had determined things just weren't working out with Stackhouse and future Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in the same backcourt, so it was time for a change.

It would prove to be a change for the better, but McKie admitted he didn't see it that way at the time.

"I'm just like, 'No .. to Philadelphia," McKie thought. "I'm going to my hometown, and they stink."

But the culture, McKie said, started to shift,

"When you think it's a bad situation that you're going to," he said, "it's one of the best situations that happened to me from a basketball standpoint."

By 2001, the Sixers were the best team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. And although their run stopped short of an NBA title at the hands of a loaded Lakers team, it was a season that captivated the city of Philadelphia and proved to be a milestone in McKie's life.

Twenty years later as he's set to embark upon his third year as Temple's head coach, McKie can continue to look back fondly upon that 2001 season. He averaged what was then a career-high 11.6 points per game, posted consecutive triple doubles on an important West Coast road trip, and went on to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

McKie joined OwlScoop.com's podcast, The Scoop, Wednesday to reflect back upon that 2001 season. He talked about what the Sixth Man of the Year Award meant to him and why he felt he was able to be a mentor and friend to a Hall of Famer like Iverson, in addition to sharing some anecdotes about their time together as teammates.

McKie also has several reasons for optimism as he enters his third season on North Broad Street. He talked about what incoming recruits Hysier Miller, Zach Hicks and Wake Forest transfer Emmanuel Okpomo could bring to the Owls, and it sounds like former Wildwood Catholic High School standout Jahlil White could have a big role moving forward after missing his freshman season with a meniscus injury.

McKie also answered some readers mailbag questions in an episode packed with lots of great Sixers anecdotes and Temple basketball insight.

You can listen to this week's episode here.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci8zYnBiZC0xMDM1NTQ1JyB3aWR0aD0n MTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxpbmc9 J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Front page photo courtesy of The Associated Press.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RlbXBsZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhlLXNjb29wLXNlYXNvbi02LWVwaXNvZGUtMzUiCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGVt cGxlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGhlLXNjb29wLXNlYXNvbi02LWVw aXNvZGUtMzUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=