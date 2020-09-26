OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 6, Episode 5

Former Temple forward Julian Dunkley, who now coaches local players through his Difference Makers Program, was a guest of The Scoop this week to talk about Temple commits Zach Hicks and Hysier Miller and recall his playing days on North Broad Street. Dunkley has worked closely with Hicks, the 6-foot-8 forward from Camden Catholic High School, and didn't mince words when talking about his potential.

We also have audio from football coach Rod Carey and defensive linemen Ifeanyi Maijeh and Dan Archibong as we continue to preview the Owls' 2020 football season and answer your mailbag questions.