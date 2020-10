Aaron McKie's Temple basketball team tipped off its first official preseason practice Wednesday, while Rod Carey's Owls football team prepared to host USF Saturday in an effort to bounce back from last Saturday's season-opening loss at Navy.

There's a lot going on, and we have you covered with audio from Carey, McKie, and Owls forward De'Vondre Perry, who offered a glimpse at Temple freshman guard Jeremiah Williams.