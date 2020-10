Temple grabbed its first win of the season last Saturday in a 39-37, come-from-behind victory over USF, and now the Owls travel to Memphis this Saturday to face one of the top offenses in the country.

John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Sam Cohn and Sam Neumann dissect last week's win, preview this Saturday's game and answer questions from the mailbag.

This week's podcast also includes audio from Temple head coach Rod Carey and linebacker Will Kwenkeu.