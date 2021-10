A 3-3 Temple team moves into the second half of its season Saturday night at USF, and John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Dante Collinelli bring you everything you'll need to know to prepare for the game.

And this week's mailbag features plenty of questions about the Owls' struggling offensive line and the American Athletic Conference's six newest additions - Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.