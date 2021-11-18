The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 15

Aaron McKie's 1-1 Temple basketball team takes on Clemson Thursday in its first game of the Charleston Classic. Clemson Insider reporter and former OwlScoop.com staff member Sam Neumann joined The Scoop this week to give us a closer look at what the Owls will be facing when they play the Tigers, and Sam will be in Charleston to cover the game for us.

We also talked more about Temple's struggling 3-7 football team that has now lost five in a row heading into Saturday's game at Tulsa. There's a full mailbag with questions about Rod Carey's future and much more.