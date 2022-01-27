The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 23

Carolina Panthers tight end and Temple product Colin Thompson joined this week's episode of The Scoop to talk about the Panthers' tough 2022 season, what it's like to play with players like Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton, and why he believes his head coach Matt Rhule will turn things around.

Thompson also shared his thoughts on new Temple head coach Stan Drayton, the return of assistant coach Chris Wiesehan, and why he's excited about the future of the program.

And John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Sam Cohn, Dante Collinelli and Javon Edmonds talked about Temple's four-game basketball winning streak and why Aaron McKie's team could have a promising future.