 The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 23
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 10:12:57 -0600') }} football

The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 23

John DiCarlo • OwlScoop
Editor
@jdicarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Carolina Panthers tight end and Temple product Colin Thompson joined this week's episode of The Scoop to talk about the Panthers' tough 2022 season, what it's like to play with players like Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton, and why he believes his head coach Matt Rhule will turn things around.

Thompson also shared his thoughts on new Temple head coach Stan Drayton, the return of assistant coach Chris Wiesehan, and why he's excited about the future of the program.

And John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Sam Cohn, Dante Collinelli and Javon Edmonds talked about Temple's four-game basketball winning streak and why Aaron McKie's team could have a promising future.

