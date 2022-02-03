The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 24

We have answers to your mailbag questions, audio from Temple football coach Stan Drayton's National Signing Day press conference, and a closer look at the Owls' 2022 recruiting class, which will bring several new linebackers to defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's scheme.

You'll hear Drayton talking about quarterback recruit EJ Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, a great anecdote about the Owls' recruitment of St. Frances Academy linebacker Darrien Lewis, and some audio from OwlScoop.com reporter Cayden Steele's conversation with Irvington High School's Zamar Grove, who signed with Temple Wednesday.

And we closed out The Scoop with some basketball talk about Aaron McKie's Owls, who are now 12-7 overall and 5-3 in American Athletic Conference play after Wednesday night's 71-63 win at ECU.