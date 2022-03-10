 OwlScoop - The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 28
The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 28

John DiCarlo
John DiCarlo has covered Temple football and basketball since 1998 and has been the editor of OwlScoop.com since 2006.

Aaron McKie's Temple basketball team is in Fort Worth, Texas as the No. 4 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Owls will face fifth-seeded Tulane Friday at 3 p.m., and we have a preview of the quarterfinal matchup, along with answers to your mailbag questions.

And with first-year Temple football head coach Stan Drayton set to kick off his first spring practice Friday, we have a look at key position battles and what you can expect from the Owls in the coming weeks.

