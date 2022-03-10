The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 28

Aaron McKie's Temple basketball team is in Fort Worth, Texas as the No. 4 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Owls will face fifth-seeded Tulane Friday at 3 p.m., and we have a preview of the quarterfinal matchup, along with answers to your mailbag questions.

And with first-year Temple football head coach Stan Drayton set to kick off his first spring practice Friday, we have a look at key position battles and what you can expect from the Owls in the coming weeks.