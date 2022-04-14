The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 33

Where is first-year head coach Stan Drayton's Temple football program headed after spring ball and Saturday's Cherry and White game? This week's podcast has you covered and lets you know why tight end David Martin-Robinson, defensive linemen Xach Gill and Jalen Satchell and even walk-on linebacker Sylvester Mathis are players to watch heading into preseason camp.

And we have more answers to your mailbag questions, along with yet another look into the NCAA's transfer portal.