UCF center Jamille Reynolds announced his verbal commitment to Temple Friday afternoon, and more help could be on the way for the Owls via the transfer portal. John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Sam Cohn and Dante Collinelli have you covered with the latest recruiting updates on this week's episode of The Scoop.

You'll get a breakdown of Reynolds' game and how he could fit into Temple's offense, as well as updates on who else could be close to committing to the Owls.