The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 37

First-year head coach Stan Drayton said during spring ball that he wanted to add some depth at quarterback, and Temple has it now after landing North Dakota State transfer Quincy Patterson, who started his career at Virginia Tech.

John DiCarlo, Dante Collinelli and Sam Cohn break down Patterson's game and what his skill set could mean to the Owls, along with another transfer portal addition in Duke offensive tackle Peace Addo.

And Aaron McKie's Temple basketball team still has just nine scholarship players on the roster. Do the Owls have enough talent to be an NCAA Tournament team as they continue to build toward next season and look to add pieces to the program? We answer that question and several more from the mailbag, too.