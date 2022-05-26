The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 38

Our interview with former Temple guard Khalif Wyatt highlights this week's episode of The Scoop.

Wyatt, who helped lead the Owls to two NCAA Tournament wins and scored 1,576 career points, talked about why he's retiring after a nine-year pro career overseas, the birth of his daughter, Zuri, and why his upcoming coaching job with the Big 5 TBT team could be the start of a new career.

You'll also hear some audio from West Virginia transfer and former Wildwood Catholic star Taj Thweatt, who announced last week that he's coming to Temple via the transfer portal, and we talked about the Owls' first football verbal commitment of the 2023 class, Richard Dandridge.