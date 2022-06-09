The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 40

A packed episode of OwlScoop.com's podcast includes audio from our interview with Temple first-year head football coach Stan Drayton, who talked about his first three prospect camps and how he and his staff evaluate players.

And along with the latest recruiting updates, you'll hear parts of Kyle Gauss' conversation with Deuce Roberts, Temple's newest class of 2022 basketball verbal commitment, as well as a clip from John DiCarlo's interview with Cole Skinner, a class of 2023 offensive lineman from New Jersey's Point Pleasant Boro High School who is scheduled to take an official visit to Temple this weekend.

And in our mailbag, we answered questions about early football depth chart projections and Aaron McKie's basketball squad.