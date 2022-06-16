The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 41

Elite High School Scouting Owner and Scouting Director Ari Rosenfeld joined The Scoop this week to talk about the Owls' roster, some of the best high school recruits in the area and much more.

Rosenfeld, who has been scouting players in the region and the country for close to 10 years, talked about current Temple players like Hysier Miller, Zach Hicks and Jahlil White and explained why he still feels the Owls could have a pair of future pros in the program in players like Hicks and White.

Rosenfeld also offered detailed scouting reports on a pair of legacy recruits from the 2025 class in St. Joe's Prep guard Jaron McKie, the son of Owls head coach and former 76er Aaron McKie, and Sharif Jackson, the son of former Temple center and NBA big man Marc Jackson.

Ari also explained why Temple fans might want to keep their eye out for another local legacy recruit who's picking up some momentum in the 2024 class.

All that, plus more football recruiting updates and answers to a full mailbag.