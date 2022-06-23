The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 42

Another packed episode of OwlScoop.com's podcast will get you caught up on the latest Temple football and basketball news.

We'll bring you up to speed on Temple's six football verbal commitments from the 2023 class, including the three newest verbals in Harrisburg High School running back Kyle Williams, Miami Jackson High School cornerback Kaleb Barnett and Hun School wide receiver Preston Everhart, and we have a clip of Williams' interview with OwlScoop.com.

On the basketball recruiting front, Sam Cohn offered his evaluations of Neumann Goretti High School basketball guards Robert Wright and Khaafiq Myers, St. Joe's Prep guard Jaron McKie (son of Temple head coach Aaron McKie), Roman Catholic High School forward Shareef Jackson (son of former Temple star and NBA center Marc Jackson) and Archbishop Ryan center Thomas Sorber.

Plus, Sam caught up with former Temple basketball star Shizz Alston Jr. about his pro career overseas and his thoughts on the current Temple roster.

0:00 - 11:15 - Intro

11:15 - Updates on Temple's six verbal commitments from the 2023 class

19:23 - Audio from Kyle Williams

21:25 - Sam's evaluations from Philly Live

29:50 - Sam's Shizz Alston update

38:30 - Audio from Shizz Alston

41:19 - Mailbag