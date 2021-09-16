The Scoop: Season 7, Episode 6

After falling behind by two touchdowns at Akron, Temple woke up and grabbed its first win of the season last week against the Zips behind a very solid first start from true freshman quarterback Justin Lynch and a defense that scored two touchdowns.

Now the Owls will have a much tougher test in their home opener against Boston College.

Can the Owls pull off the upset with BC starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec out of the lineup and potentially lost for the season with a hand injury? Was routing a team like Akron exactly what Temple needed to wake up? John DiCarlo and Sam Cohn answered those questions, as well as several more from the mailbag, and even talked some basketball, too.