The Scoop: Season 8, Episode 1

In the first episode of our eighth season, John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Sam Cohn talked more about OwlScoop.com's all-time Temple fantasy basketball draft and tournament, with special appearances from Sam Neumann and Varun Kumar. John and Kyle are squaring off in the finals, with Twitter votes determining the champion. We talked more about the process behind the draft and how our staff drafted its teams.

And with first-year Temple football coach Stan Drayton kicking off his first preseason camp with the Owls, we talked more about the roster and position battles and have audio from Drayton and right tackle Adam Klein, as well as answers to all of our listeners' mailbag questions.