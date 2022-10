This week's OwlScoop.com podcast will get you ready for Temple's Thursday night road game at UCF, which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. We have audio from Adam Klein and Isaac Moore that you'll only hear here, as the two veteran offensive lineman talked about how the Owls can get their rushing attack going on the road to complement freshman quarterback E.J. Warner and receivers Jose Barbon and Adonicas Sanders.

And as Temple's Nov. 7 season-opener approaches, we'll take another look at the Owls' roster and what came out of Wednesday's American Athletic Conference media day, where Aaron McKie's Temple team was predicted to finish fifth in the conference in a preseason poll voted on by the league's coaches, and we have details on first-year head coach Diane Richardson's Temple women's team as well.