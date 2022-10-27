Temple assistant basketball coach Jimmy Fenerty joined The Scoop this week to preview an Owls roster that has NCAA Tournament aspirations. Listeners will get scouting reports on the top returning players like Khalif Battle, Damian Dunn, Jahlil White, Zach Hicks and Hysier Miller, as well as newcomers like transfer big men Kur Jongkuch and Jamille Reynolds and guard Shane Dezonie.

The Owls, who open their season Nov. 7 at home against Wagner, scrimmaged and beat Georgetown this past weekend, and Fenerty talked about what he saw from the team against the Hoyas.

And with Temple playing at Navy Saturday and looking to break a three-game losing streak, we have your football fix as well with a preview of this weekend's game.