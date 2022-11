After a 27-20 overtime loss at Navy, Temple is back home this week to host USF Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, and John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Cayden Steele wrapped up conversation about last week's loss and previewed this weekend's game against the 1-7 Bulls.

This week's episode includes an interview with Temple wide receiver Zae Baines, who caught three passes for 56 yards - including a 35-yard reception - at Navy, and a closer look at Diane Richardson's Temple women's basketball team as Monday's season opener approaches.