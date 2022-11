Edward Saydee's 334 total yards in Temple's 54-28 blowout win over USF last Saturday give Temple some hope heading into its last three games of the season. We hear from Stan Drayton on this episode, look back at the Owls' first American Athletic Conference win, and preview Saturday's game at Houston.

And what the heck happened to Temple in its season-opening loss to Wagner on the basketball court? Can the Owls bounce back Friday against Big 5 foe and No. 16 Villanova?

All of that and more on this week's OwlScoop.com podcast.

Front page photo by Amber Ritson.