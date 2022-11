Just four days after vanquishing No. 16 Villanova, Temple lost at home to 0-2 Vanderbilt on Tuesday. We discuss what went wrong against the Commodores, what's next for the Owls, and what's going on with Khalif Battle.

Plus, on the football side, freshman E.J. Warner just set the Temple single-game passing record against Houston, and the Owls are set to host the No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday.

All of that and more on this week's OwlScoop.com podcast.