Less than two weeks after Temple knocked off then-No. 16 Villanova, the Owls have lost two of their last three games, including their worst performance of the season in a 61-49 loss to Richmond Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.

Can this struggling 2-4 Temple team turn its season around? John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss and Javon Edmonds examine that question on this week's podcast, answer a full mailbag and look ahead to Saturday's football regular season finale against ECU and what's in store for Stan Drayton and his program in the weeks ahead.