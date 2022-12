Temple has won two in a row with a clear path to its first Big 5 title in 10 years, and the Owls will host VCU Saturday at the Liacouras Center in a game that will tip off at 1 p.m. John DiCarlo and Javon Edmonds will get you ready for the game, answer a full mailbag, and look at what's ahead for Stan Drayton's Temple football team as the offseason and National Signing Day approaches.