Temple clinched a share of the Big 5 title with a win over Saint Joseph's Wednesday and can win it outright by beating Penn at the Palestra Saturday.

John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Cayden Steele talked about an Owls squad that has won four in a row and looks to have become a better second-half team, plus more on the football recruiting front as December's National Signing Day approaches.