The Scoop: Season 8, Episode 2

This week's podcast includes part of our interview with former Temple basketball star Dionte Christmas.

Christmas, who scored 2,043 points in his Temple career and went on to a pro career that included a stint in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, talked to John DiCarlo, Sam Cohn and Javon Edmonds about his early days of playing basketball, his new coaching career, his opinion of our recent OwlScoop.com Temple all-time fantasy basketball draft, and why he's very excited about Aaron McKie's current Owls' squad.

We also have preseason football camp updates for you, too, including details on the running back position battle and the cornerbacks, as well as information on Temple's two newest class of 2023 verbal commitments.

OwlScoop.com's full interview with Christmas will be available this week to subscribers this week.