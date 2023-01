After a 76-72 win at Tulsa that saw the Owls allow a 22-0 run that erased a 20-point lead, in addition to losing Damian Dunn and Jahlil White to ejections, Aaron McKie's Owls will host Memphis Sunday at the Liacouras Center.

We talked more about the enigmatic Owls, talked more about Stan Drayton's football team and recruiting, and answered listener mailbag questions.