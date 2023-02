With Temple set to host No. 3 Houston at the Liacouras Center Sunday, we talked to Owls assistant coach Chris Clark to get a preview of the Cougars and a closer look at a Temple team that has won four in a row and eight of its last 10 games.

Clark talked about the return of center Jamille Reynolds, the team's improved chemistry, and the reception the staff has received out on the recruiting trail since Temple beat then-No. 1 Houston almost two weeks ago.