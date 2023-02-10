Can former Temple star Haason Reddick be a game-wrecker once again and bring the Eagles their second Super Bowl this weekend?

Why does Aaron McKie's Temple basketball team continually hurt itself with turnovers and not taking care of the basketball?

Is it too early to start predicting wins and losses for Stan Drayton's 2023 football team?

We answered all of those questions, including yours from the mailbag, on this week's OwlScoop.com podcast, as well as giving a nod to former Temple and New York Jets star Joe Klecko, who learned Thursday night of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Intro: 0:00 - 6:10

Joe Klecko's Hall of Fame induction: 6:10 - 8:12

Temple's newest football staff additions: 8:12 - 8:45

A breakdown of Temple's loss to SMU and a preview of Sunday's game at Memphis: 8:45 - 20:55

Mailbag: 20:55 - 41:22

Our Super Bowl preview and why we think the Eagles will beat the Chiefs Sunday: 41:22 - 49:35