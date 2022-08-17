The Scoop: Season 8, Episode 3

Former Temple star Mike Vreeswyk, one of the top players on the late Hall of Fame coach John Chaney's 1987-88 team that was ranked No. 1 in the country and advanced to the Elite Eight, talked to OwlScoop.com Wednesday, and you can hear part of that interview on this week's podcast.

Vreeswyk, now an assistant coach at The George School, scored 1,650 points in his Temple career, is a member of the Big 5 Hall of Fame, the Temple Sports Hall of Fame, and Temple's basketball Ring of Honor. In the portion of the interview you'll hear on The Scoop, Vreeswyk, among other things, weighed in on our OwlScoop.com Temple Hoops All-Time Fantasy Draft, shared memories of Chaney, past teammates like Ernest Pollard, Mark Macon and Howie Evans, and talked about what made the late Jim Maloney such an outstanding assistant coach.

And with Temple's football season opener just 16 days away, OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo and OwlScoop.com reporter Javon Edmonds talked more about the position battles taking shape in preseason camp, as well as the single-digit selections that were announced Monday night. You'll hear some audio from offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan on how things are shaping up at center and right tackle and details on the team's first scrimmage.

