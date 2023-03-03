Former Temple star John Baum talked to OwlScoop.com on this week's podcast shortly before calling his final game of his 25-year broadcasting career as the Owls' radio analyst.

Baum, a Big 5 and Temple Hall of Famer who went on to play in both the NBA and the ABA, reflected on his playing and broadcasting career a few hours before the Owls beat UCF 57-55 Thursday night at the Liacouras Center.

In addition to our interview the Temple legend, we recapped the Owls' Thursday night win on the hardwood, one that ensured them of a first-round bye in next week's American Athletic Conference tournament, and we also recapped the first week of Temple's spring football practices.

Audio from Temple defensive line coach Antoine Smith reveals how the staff is feeling about a rushing defense they feel should be much improved over last season.