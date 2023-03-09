Our second episode this week includes a preview of Temple's quarterfinal American Athletic Conference tournament game against No. 4 seed Cincinnati, basketball mailbag questions and an interview with former Temple and NFL tight end Colin Thompson .

0:00 - 3:35: Intro

3:35 - 10:35: A word from Mike Greenspan and The Scoop's new sponsor, Greenspan & Greenspan

10:35 - 16:18: A discussion of Jim Boeheim's retirement and why the OwlScoop.com staff won't miss him.

16:18 - 23:00: A preview of Temple's Friday matchup with Cincinnati in the quarterfinal round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

23:00 - 28:20: A discussion on the joys of flying, hotel stays and covering college basketball on the road.

28:20 - 37:10: Answering questions from the basketball mailbag

37:10 - 1:32:00 - An interview with former Temple and NFL tight end Colin Thompson, who talked about Matt Rhule, Christian McCaffrey, what's next in his career and why it's so important for Temple to have Chris Wiesehan on its staff.

1:32:00 - end: A preview of what's to come with OwlScoop.com's spring football coverage, along with an update on two recent recruiting additions.