Who should be Temple's next men's basketball coach? Former Owls star Dionte Christmas has some thoughts.

Christmas, who scored 2,043 points in his Temple career before embarking on a pro career that included overseas and NBA stops, joined John DiCarlo and Javon Edmonds on our second podcast of the week to talk about the Owls' search for a new head basketball coach after Aaron McKie stepped away from that role after four seasons.

Christmas talked about why he feels Colgate coach and former Temple assistant Matt Langel would be a good fit as McKie's successor, and he also dropped some news about his new role with a prominent national AAU program.

We also have Temple spring football updates and answers to a packed mailbag, too.