More than two weeks later, Temple's search for a new head men's basketball coach is finally over.

OwlScoop.com broke the story Wednesday that Penn State associate head coach and Bucks County native Adam Fisher will become the 19th coach in the history of the Temple program, and we talked about how it all came together.

What could Fisher's staff look like? Who could the Owls pursue in the transfer portal? We've got you covered here on this week's special edition of The Scoop.