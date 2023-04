New Temple men's basketball coach Adam Fisher sounded like someone who's ready to embrace the challenges of revamping the Owls' program when he spoke with reporters Wednesday at his introductory press conference at the Liacouras Center.

On this week's episode of The Scoop, you'll hear him talk about doing whatever he needs to do to help support the program's Name, Image and Likeness efforts and why recruiting out of the transfer portal shouldn't be a problem.

And in addition to hearing from Fisher and Temple Athletic Director Arthur Johnson, we'll talk some spring football, too, and get you ready for Saturday's Cherry and White game.