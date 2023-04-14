Scoop listeners are in for a little bit of everything on this week's podcast.

Our 38th episode of the season includes part of OwlScoop.com's interview with former Temple All-American and Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who talked about what it has meant to be Damar Hamlin's teammate, continuing his NFL career with former Temple teammate Dion Dawkins and much more.

Listeners will also hear from Temple head coach Stan Drayton and his thoughts on why he believes tight end Jordan Smith made significant strides this spring, as well as some names new Temple basketball coach Adam Fisher and his staff could be courting in the NCAA's Transfer Portal as they look to rebuild the Owls' roster.

In addition to Scoop mainstays John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss and Cayden Steele, OwlScoop.com staff reporters Rymir Vaughn, Declan Landis and Johnny Zawislak made their OwlScoop.com podcast debut.

And Zawislak, the Philadelphia Phillies' visiting clubhouse batboy, wasted little time in gaining some exposure on local television.