Temple landed two important recruits this week in Georgetown transfer guard Jordan Riley and Howard transfer forward Steve Settle, and you’ll hear from both players on this week’s OwlScoop.com podcast.

Riley, a former top-150 recruit, talked about why he connected with new head coach Adam Fisher and why he’s better than what his stats from his first two seasons with the Hoyas would indicate, and Settle was struck by Fisher’s energy and believes that he and the Owls’ staff can help him in areas of his game where he’s just starting to scratch the surface.

In addition to hearing from Riley and Settle, listeners will get football recruiting updates and answers to their mailbag questions as well.

18:47 – Steve Settle on why he connected with Adam Fisher and how he believes Fisher and the staff can improve his game.

30:27 – Jordan Riley on why his game film matters more than his stats from his first two seasons at Georgetown.

31:54 – Riley on how he believes Adam Fisher will want Temple to play in his first season and how he believes Fisher will use him.

33:30 – Football recruiting update on the addition of ETSU transfer defensive lineman Davion Hood.

36:58 – Mailbag