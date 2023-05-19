If you're a Temple football fan and an Eagles fan, this week's episode of The Scoop is the best of both worlds for you.

Fran Duffy, a production manager and on-air talent with the Philadelphia Eagles, joined us this week to talk about the numerous Temple ties to the organization, including five Nick Sirianni assistants with Temple experience, and how the Owls' football program launched his own career.

Duffy, who hosts Eagles pre- and post-game coverage, as well as the Journey to the Draft and Eagle Eye in the Sky podcasts, got his start in football as Al Golden's Temple football video coordinator back in 2006, where he worked with current Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai, then an academics graduate assistant with the Owls. Duffy talked to us about his time at Temple during a period when Golden revived the program, as well as former Owls and current Eagles Haason Reddick and Shaun Bradley.

Duffy also talked about what looks to be a very successful NFL Draft for the Eagles, as well as the emergence of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

You'll get that, some football and basketball recruiting updates and more this week.