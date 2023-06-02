The Broad Street Birds, a team of former Temple players and several from the 2018-19 team that advanced to the NCAA Tournament, will look to take aim at the $1 million, winner-take-all TBT prize this summer, and former Owls star Shizz Alston joined John DiCarlo, Rymir Vaughn and Javon Edmonds on The Scoop this week to talk about how the team was assembled and who could be added to the roster in the coming weeks.

Alston mentioned the names of a few more former prominent Temple players who could give the Broad Street Birds some addition scoring punch this summer.

Alston, who scored 1,597 career points, will be joined on the team by former teammates like Quinton Rose, who started for the Knicks' G League team this past season, Scootie Randall, Ernest Aflakpui, J.P. Moorman, Dre Perry and Damion Moore, along with another former Owl in Daniel Dingle.

In addition to talking about the makeup of the Broad Street Birds roster, Alston talked about why he thinks new Temple head coach Adam Fisher will succeed on North Broad Street and why he and the program need more help with NIL resources in the future.

John, Vaughn and Declan Landis dove into plenty of football talk in the mailbag as well.

Intro: 0:00 - 8:10

Shizz Alston interview: 8:10 - 31:35

Mailbag: 32:55 - 55:56