Two years ago, Jahlil White capped off his redshirt freshman season by earning Big 5 Rookie of the Year honors while also being named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman team.

But as the Owls fell well short of their NCAA Tournament expectations this past season, White struggled with his scoring production and his confidence as part of a team that lost its way.

"I feel like we all kind of got a little bit selfish," White said Friday on this week's episode of The Scoop. "We thought about ourselves before the team sometimes, and it showed on the court. We weren't as connected as we should have been, and it showed. It takes much more than just having talent to be a successful team, and that was a clear example of it last year."

White thinks that will change under new head coach Adam Fisher. Find out what White had to say about the new staff, assistant coaches Michael Huger, Chris Clark and Bobby Jordan, and the newest transfer portal additions, including Quante Berry, Matteo Picarelli, Jordan Riley and Steve Settle, on this week's podcast.

And we have some Temple football recruiting updates for you in the mailbag as well.