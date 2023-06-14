New Temple men's basketball coach Adam Fisher talked to OwlScoop.com Editor John DiCarlo this week, and you'll hear the first part of that interview on this week's podcast.

Fisher, a Bucks County native who came to North Broad Street after two seasons as an assistant at Penn State, offered listeners a scouting report of the Owls' newest players - Matteo Picarelli, Quante Berry, Jordan Riley and Steve Settle - and how he and his staff identified them and recruited them out of the transfer portal. Fisher also talked about his ascension through the coaching ranks and the people who have mentored him, including former Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Miami head coach Jim Larranaga.

Later on in the podcast, John and Declan Landis have the latest Temple football and basketball recruiting updates as well, in addition to answers to your mailbag questions.

Front page photo by Zamani Feelings.