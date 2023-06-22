Right tackle Victor Stoffel joined OwlScoop.com on this week's podcast to talk about what he believes is an improved Temple offensive line.

With preseason camp a little more than a month away, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound redshirt junior offered listeners some insight into his recovery from offseason knee surgery, why he's feeling as healthy as he has in a long time, and why he is encouraged from what he has seen from midyear additions at tackle in freshman Melvin Siani and junior Diego Barajas.

Stoffel also takes listeners into what made E.J. Warner one of the best true freshman quarterbacks in America last season and why he believes Warner's best football is still ahead of him.

This week's podcast also includes more football recruiting updates, a clip from Max Dinenberg's interview with Temple recruiting target and Clearwater Academy International edge rusher Samuel Ehret, and answers to a wide-ranging mailbag.

*Editors note: This week's episode was recorded prior to Temple receiving a verbal commitment from tight end Daniel Evert. A 6-foot-5, 235-pound native of Regensburg, Germany, Evert attended Stan Drayton's June 11 prospect camp while part of the PPI tour. He is the fifth player from the 2024 class to verbally commit to Temple.