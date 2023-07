Ben Osueke, a cornerback from Blinn Junior College who signed with Temple as part of its 2023 recruiting class, joined John DiCarlo and Declan Landis on this week's episode of The Scoop to talk about the Owls' upcoming preseason camp and why he's optimistic about the team playing more than 12 games this season.

We also have football and basketball recruiting updates for you and answers to your mailbag questions.