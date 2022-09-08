John DiCarlo, Javon Edmonds, Cayden Steele and Sam Cohn recapped Temple's 30-0 season-opening loss at Duke and previewed the Owls' home opener against Lafayette. They answered mailbag questions and offered a detailed breakdown of what went wrong for Temple down in Durham against the Blue Devils.

And to get a closer look at Lafayette, Leopards wide receivers coach Ryan Roeder joined the podcast this week to give listeners some insight into their week one win over Sacred Heart and the challenges he expects his offense to face against Temple's defense.

Roeder, a former Temple graduate assistant who later worked in the NFL for the New York Giants, also talked about his time working under former Owls head coach Al Golden from 2006 to 2008 and that staff's efforts to rebuild the program.