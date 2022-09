In a 16-14 loss to Rutgers last Saturday, Temple continued to see more progress from true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner and redshirt junior outside linebacker Layton Jordan, and the Owls will look to bounce back this Saturday at home against UMass.

The OwlScoop.com staff of John DiCarlo, Kyle Gauss, Javon Edmonds and Cayden Steele recapped the Rutgers loss, previewed the UMass game and also talked about what the verbal commitment of West Catholic High School small forward Zion Stanford means for the Temple basketball program.

The staff also answered questions from a packed mailbag this week.

Front page photo by Amber Ritson.