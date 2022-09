Dante Collinelli, a former OwlScoop.com reporter who is now a content editor at the 33rd Team, joined The Scoop this week to offer his scouting evaluations of Temple quarterback E.J. Warner and outside linebacker Layton Jordan as the 2-2 Owls prepare to play at Memphis in Saturday's American Athletic Conference opener.

And in addition to answering mailbag questions, Javon Edmonds will update listeners on class of 2024 Neumann-Goretti point guard Khaafiq Myers' recruitment and his official visit to Temple.