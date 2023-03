Temple announced Monday that Aaron McKie will not return after four seasons as the Owls' men's basketball coach and that a national search for his successor will begin immediately.

What went wrong for McKie? Why does Colgate head coach and former Temple assistant Matt Langel's name keep coming up? Who else could be in the mix for the job?

Those are just some of the many questions we answered on another special edition of The Scoop as our coaching search coverage begins.