An aspect of Temple's defense that took a clear step back in year two under Stan Drayton was the Owls’ ability to get to the quarterback in 2023.

When D.J. Eliot, who left after one season to join the Philadelphia Eagles, was Temple's defensive coordinator in 2022, the Owls tied for No. 8 in the nation with 38 sacks. But following the transition to defensive coordinator Everett Withers, the Owls got to the quarterback just 22 times in 2023.

Temple had injuries to multiple players on the defensive line last season, including starters in Allan Haye and Demerick Morris, which caused its sack number to dwindle. The void left by those players forced other players to play out of position, such as defensive end Tra Thomas, who went from primarily a pass-rushing role in 2022 to having to defend the run in 2023.

“That was tough for him,” Temple defensive line coach Larry Knight said. “But he did what was necessary for the team at the time. We were having some depth issues at certain spots and we needed him to be able to help us at that position. He didn’t complain, he just did the work."

For the season, Thomas finished with three sacks, which matched his 2022 total, but none of them came until the last month of the season. When given the opportunity to simply pass rush, Thomas has flashed at times, including a 2-sack performance against USF.

In the offseason, the Owls got healthy on the defensive line and also added a number of players that figure to play significant roles in the unit, including Rutgers transfer Cam'Ron Stewart, Georgia Tech transfer Jason Moore and junior college transfer Sekou Kromah. That added depth has allowed players like Thomas and Diwun Black to focus on getting better at their natural position.

“This year I’ve been focused on my hands and my eyes,” Thomas said. “So when I come off the ball and I’m coming at the O-lineman, I’m going to focus my eyes on their hands. That way I can get them off me, instead of staring at the [quarterback]. I feel like that something that we all had to work on this year, was our eyes during the pass rush.”

"Now that we’ve had a cycle of recruiting to adjust some of those issues, we’re able to play him at what’s more of his natural position and he’s starting to excel," Knight added.

Now Thomas is back to playing his natural position and does not plan to line up inside at all this season. That being said, Thomas felt like his time lining up against bigger offensive lineman helped him with his technique and has set him up for success.

Thomas and Black are two key players on the front seven for the Owls this season and there has been healthy competition between the two of them all throughout the spring season so far.

“I love the competition,” Thomas said. “Going back-and-forth, it’s helping us get better every day by just competing. I feel like we both get better each and every day, working on our technique and fundamentals on the field. I feel like we’re doing really good right now.”

While Thomas has been focused on his on the field progress he has also has his mind on earning the right to wear a single-digit. Thomas was an honorary single-digit to open the season against Akron when he wore the number nine.

Tempe lost six of its seven single-digits this offseason, with wide receiver Ian Stewart being the only remaining one from the roster last season. That void has opened an opportunity for Thomas to earn the honor.

“It’s definitely on my mind,” Thomas said. “It’s on my mind everyday. It was on my mind every day last year during the summer, during fall camp going into the season. It’s always on my mind. It’s definitely a goal of mine. I want to be a single-digit around here, I’m ready to take on that task too.”

Grove departs

While Temple brought in some new players on the defense this season, the Owls also recently lost another player on the line as defensive end Zamar Grove entered the transfer portal on Friday.

While Grove finished with just one tackle in 2023 he was a depth piece for the Owls and they will need to look to someone else to fill that role.

“It’s college football today,” Knight said. “It’s not the first and won’t be the last. For our program and for our program and everybody else’s program, it’s kind of the nature of the beast in today’s game. Sometimes guys have to do what’s best for them in certain situations. I love [Grove], and he’s gonna do well wherever he ends up.”