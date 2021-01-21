OwlScoop - Thursday notebook: Aaron McKie talks challenges of fluctuating schedule

The Owls are coming off consecutive wins over conference opponents. And with that, senior captain De’Vondre Perry believes the team is coming together over the past two games. Perry said the team is learning to play together and gaining chemistry along the way.

While speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Owls head coach Aaron McKie said it’s been a challenge having to prepare for games on such short notice because of the schedule changes. He added that when that happens, the preparation becomes more about themselves rather than the opposing team.

This season has been quite the whirlwind for the Owls, who endured a pause of 21 days earlier in the calendar year. Now Temple is dealing with the ramifications of positive tests throughout The American. In addition to this Wednesday’s matchup against Cincinnati being postponed, Temple’s game against USF on Jan. 27 was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bulls’ program and the subsequent contact tracing that follows.

Following multiple scheduling changes and postponements around the American Athletic Conference that left Temple without a weekday game, the Owls were able to move up their second matchup with No. 8 Houston from Feb. 10 to this Saturday.

Aaron McKie on advice from former Temple head coach John Chaney, who celebrated his 89th birthday Thursday:

“The biggest thing that he always says to me is just stay safe. Keep those guys safe and just keep coaching them up and just loving them. It’s just a different time and nobody really knows what to do or how to do it under these circumstances. What we tend to forget about a lot of the time is the kids, is the guys. We just think they have an on and off switch where we could say we’re practicing and then the next day we’re not practicing. We’re playing and then we’re not playing. With everything that I’m going through and the world is going through, oftentimes we forget about the actual players who have to go out there and play. He just tells me every time we talk, just keep the focus on them and make sure they’re OK.”

McKie on the challenges of a fluctuating schedule and playing Houston Saturday:

“It becomes more about you. What I try to express to the guys and my staff is that it’s not who you’re playing, it’s how you’re playing. And we totally understand with this team here, it’s not going to be about Xs and Os. ... It’s going to be a tough-man contest. It’s about who wants it more and those guys have demonstrated that they wanted it more than their opponents throughout the season. So we’re going to have to match that intensity and that toughness in the game.”

McKie on rescheduling future games:

“Some of the Big 5 schools might have some games canceled and we might have some games canceled, so it just might work. But my first option would be to try to schedule a conference game first. And then, if that's not the answer, then the second alternative would be to find somebody local."

McKie on what he saw on film from the first matchup with Houston:

“Really, it was little things. We wanted to keep those guys from getting to the middle of the floor. And they got to the middle of the floor at will. That’s where they had most of their success. They made plays around the basket, or they kicked it out for a three. Anytime we kept those guys out of the middle of the floor, our success rate went up. Our defense was pretty good. The biggest thing was keeping them off the offensive glass. They rebound 40-50 percent of their missed shots. If we take those things away, we take the hustle plays away, we give ourselves a better chance. And taking care of the ball. I just didn’t think our conditioning was where we needed to be physically and mentally. We didn’t take care of the ball. And we’re not a team that can have live-ball turnovers and those guys are going down and converting.”

McKie on Tai Strickland’s dip in minutes against Tulane:

"All of our guys have to be prepared, prepared to play. You want to be able to play everybody. I think the guys work hard enough to justify that they can get in the game and sometimes it becomes a numbers game. Or just guys that you feel comfortable with having out there. He's had a good week of practice and you know all of our guys have to be prepared to play, so."